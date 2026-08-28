Poll: Ayotte Widens Lead Of Warmington

Poll: Ayotte Widens Lead Of Warmington
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 28, 2026

Republican Governor Kelly Ayotte’s lead over her Democratic challenger Cindi Warmington has widened according to the latest UNH Granite State Poll.

Forty-nine-percent of respondents said they support Ayotte, 39-percent Warmington, three-percent would vote for someone else and nine-percent are undecided.

The governor’s lead increased by five-points since the last poll in June.  The survey of nearly 19 hundred people was  conducted between August 20th and 24th, with a margin of error of two-point-one percent

RELATED ARTICLES

Man Fined $620 For Turtle Deaths, 1st To Be Convicted Under New Law

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 28, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Dartmouth Patients Among First To Get New Drug That Fights Pancreatic Cancer

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 28, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital