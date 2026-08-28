Poll: Ayotte Widens Lead Of Warmington

Republican Governor Kelly Ayotte’s lead over her Democratic challenger Cindi Warmington has widened according to the latest UNH Granite State Poll.

Forty-nine-percent of respondents said they support Ayotte, 39-percent Warmington, three-percent would vote for someone else and nine-percent are undecided.

The governor’s lead increased by five-points since the last poll in June. The survey of nearly 19 hundred people was conducted between August 20th and 24th, with a margin of error of two-point-one percent