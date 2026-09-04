Poll: Granite Staters Blame Trump Tariffs 

Poll: Granite Staters Blame Trump Tariffs 
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 4, 2026

A UNH Granite State Poll finds a majority of New Hampshire residents blame President Trump’s tariffs for higher prices.

More than half of respondents said their cost of living has increased in the last year.

Most disapprove of the tariffs and  constantly changing trade policies.

The poll of over 21-hundred state residents was taken in late August and has a margin of error of two-point-one percent.

RELATED ARTICLES

Governor Ayotte Recognizes Suicide Prevention Month

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 4, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

New Hampshire Secretary Of State Expects 28-percent Voter Turnout In Primary

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 4, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital