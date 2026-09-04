Poll: Granite Staters Blame Trump Tariffs
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A UNH Granite State Poll finds a majority of New Hampshire residents blame President Trump’s tariffs for higher prices.
More than half of respondents said their cost of living has increased in the last year.
Most disapprove of the tariffs and constantly changing trade policies.
The poll of over 21-hundred state residents was taken in late August and has a margin of error of two-point-one percent.