Poll Is Released On Maine Governor’s Race

Poll Is Released On Maine Governor’s Race
MaineNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 22, 2026

A new poll is showing where candidates in the race for governor stand in the minds of Maine voters.

Among Democrats, Nirav Shah has a five-point lead over his closest competitor, Angus King the third.

On the Republican side, Pan Atlantic Research says Bobby Charles is the clear frontrunner in the battle to win the GOP nomination in June.

The winners of those primaries go head-to-head in November to see who replaces Governor  Janet Mills, who can’t run for office again due to term limits.

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