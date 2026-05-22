Poll Is Released On Maine Governor’s Race

A new poll is showing where candidates in the race for governor stand in the minds of Maine voters.

Among Democrats, Nirav Shah has a five-point lead over his closest competitor, Angus King the third.

On the Republican side, Pan Atlantic Research says Bobby Charles is the clear frontrunner in the battle to win the GOP nomination in June.

The winners of those primaries go head-to-head in November to see who replaces Governor Janet Mills, who can’t run for office again due to term limits.