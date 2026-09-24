Poll: Low Trump Approval Rating In NH

Poll: Low Trump Approval Rating In NH
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 24, 2026

President Trump’s approval rating in New Hampshire is at a new low according to a Granite State Poll from the UNH Survey Center.

Seventy-five percent of respondents think the Iran war is going poorly and most believe it cannot be won.

The survey found 67-percent disapprove of Trump’s overall job performance, 32-percent approve and one-percent are unsure.

The poll of over 15-hundred people was conducted from last Thursday the 18th, through Monday the 21st.

The margin of error is two-point-five percent.

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