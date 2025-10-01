Poll: Majority Job Approval Rating For Ayotte

October 1, 2025

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte’s job approval rating is at 51-percent according to the latest “Granite State Poll” from UNH.

Forty-two percent disapprove and seven-percent have no opinion.

Looking ahead to the 2026 election,  41-percent think Republican Ayotte deserves to be reelected, 38-percent do not think she deserves another term and 21-percent have no opinion.

The poll of over 13-hundred likely voters has a margin of error of two-point-seven percent.

