Poll: NH Congressional Races
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The latest UNH Survey Center poll questioned voters about New Hampshire’s two congressional races.
In the First District, Democrat Stephany Shaheen leads Republican Anthony DiLorenzo by a margin of 46-to-42 percent with 11-percent undecided.
In the Second District incumbent Democrat Maggie Goodlander holds a lead of 56-to-35 percent edge over Republican Lily Tang Williams.
Three-percent would vote for independent Robbie Mahrou and six-percent are undecided.
The poll of over 14-hundred likely general election voters has a margin of error of two-and-a-half percent.