Poll:  NH Congressional Races

Poll:  NH Congressional Races
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 28, 2026

The latest UNH Survey Center poll questioned voters about New Hampshire’s two congressional races.

In the First District, Democrat Stephany Shaheen leads Republican Anthony DiLorenzo by a margin of 46-to-42 percent with 11-percent undecided.

In the Second District incumbent Democrat Maggie Goodlander holds a lead of 56-to-35 percent edge over Republican Lily Tang Williams.

Three-percent would vote for independent Robbie Mahrou and six-percent are undecided.

The poll of over 14-hundred likely general election voters has a margin of error of two-and-a-half percent.

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