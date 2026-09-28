Poll:  NH Congressional Races

The latest UNH Survey Center poll questioned voters about New Hampshire’s two congressional races.

In the First District, Democrat Stephany Shaheen leads Republican Anthony DiLorenzo by a margin of 46-to-42 percent with 11-percent undecided.

In the Second District incumbent Democrat Maggie Goodlander holds a lead of 56-to-35 percent edge over Republican Lily Tang Williams.

Three-percent would vote for independent Robbie Mahrou and six-percent are undecided.

The poll of over 14-hundred likely general election voters has a margin of error of two-and-a-half percent.