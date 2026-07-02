Poll:  NH Voters Views On Presidential Candidates

Poll:  NH Voters Views On Presidential Candidates
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 2, 2026

According to new polling data, former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is currently the top choice of New Hampshire Democrats in the 2028 race for president with 29-percent support.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center found that with support from 17-percent, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the Democrats second choice.

On the Republican side, Vice President J.D. Vance tops the field with 37-percent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio places second with 30-percent.

The poll of over 16-hundred registered voters taken between June 24th and 25th, has an overall margin of error of two-point-four percent.

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