Poll Showing How Voters Feel About Candidates

A new poll is showing how New Hampshire residents are feeling about the state’s upcoming United States Senate race.

The Saint Anselm College Survey reveals John E. Sununu with an eight-point lead over Scott Brown in the battle for the Republican nomination.

On the Democrat side, Congressman Chris Pappas has a massive lead over his two challengers and is also ahead of Sununu in a potential head-to-head matchup next year.

Current Senator Jeanne Shaheen is retiring at the end of her term.