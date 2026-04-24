Poll: Sununu Leads Brown By Double Digits

A UNH poll released yesterday finds John Sununu with a double digit lead over Scott Brown for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination.

Among likely GOP primary voters Sununu’s lead is 56-to-19-percent.

Twenty-one-percent are undecided and four-percent would vote for someone else.

Both Sununu and Brown trail the Democrat in the race, Congressman Chris Pappas.

The poll’s margin of error is two-point-seven-percent.