Pope calls for an end to violence in Gaza, supports churches that will not evacuate

Pope Leo XIV holds his weekly General Audience at the Paul VI Hall on August 20, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.Photo by Mario Tomassetti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

(VATICAN CITY) -- Pope Leo XIV said on Wednesday he supports the statement put out by the last remaining churches in Gaza City, which called for an end to the war and said they will not evacuate amid Israel's ramped-up military action and threats to destroy Gaza City.

"I return today to address a strong appeal to both the parties involved and to the international community to put an end to the conflict in the Holy Land that has caused so much terror, destruction and death," the pope said in Italian on Wednesday at his weekly audience. "In particular, the obligation to protect civilians and the prohibitions on collective punishment, indiscriminate use of force and forced displacement of the population."

The churches said Tuesday that the clergy and nuns have decided they will "remain and continue to care for all those who will be in the compounds," the churches said in a joint statement to the Israel Defense Forces.

Hundreds of civilians -- including women, children and elderly -- have been seeking refuge in the Greek Orthodox compound of Saint Porphyrius and the Holy Family compound since the outbreak of the war and the Latin compound has been hosting people with disabilities who have been under the care of the Sisters Missionaries of Charity for many years, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a statement Tuesday.

"Like other residents of Gaza City, the refugees living in the facilities will have to decide according to their conscience what they will do. Among those who have sought shelter within the walls of the compounds, many are weakened and malnourished due to the hardships of the last months. Leaving Gaza City and trying to flee to the south would be nothing less than a death sentence. For this reason, the clergy and nuns have decided to remain and continue to care for all those who will be in the compounds," the churches said.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Gaza City could "turn into Rafah and Beit Hanoun," areas that were destroyed earlier in the war, unless Hamas agrees to Israel's terms for a ceasefire.

This came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would approve the IDF's plan to seize Gaza City.

The churches criticized Israel's plans surrounding its decision to take control of Gaza City, saying, "There can be no future based on captivity, displacement of Palestinians or revenge."

"We echo what Pope Leo XIV said a few days ago: 'All peoples, even the smallest and weakest, must be respected by the powerful in their identity and rights, especially the right to live in their own lands; and no one can force them into exile,'" the churches said.

The churches called for an end to the war and the "spiral of violence."

"There has been enough devastation, in the territories and in people's lives. There is no reason to justify keeping civilians as prisoners and hostages in dramatic conditions. It is now time for the healing of the long-suffering families on all sides," the churches said.

Israel began the first stages of its attack on Gaza City last week, calling up 50,000 to 60,000 reservists for the operation to occupy the city, according to IDF spokesman Eddie Defrin and an Israeli military official.

Mass protests against the military action on Gaza were seen across Israel on Tuesday, with protesters demanding the Israeli government get a ceasefire deal in Gaza that would secure the release of the remaining hostage held there.

Israel is also facing criticism for Monday's attack on a hospital in Khan Younis that killed five journalists and 15 medical workers, according to their media organizations and the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Netanyahu called the attack a "tragic mishap."

The IDF released an initial report on Tuesday, which concludes that "six of the individuals killed were terrorists, one of whom took part in the infiltration into Israeli territory on October 7th."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.