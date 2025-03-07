Pope Francis has ‘tranquil night’ after thanking the public for support

Jon Haworth and Phoebe Natanson, ABC News
March 7, 2025
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(ROME) -- Pope Francis “had a tranquil night and woke shortly after 8 a.m.” on Friday morning, the Vatican said, coming a day after he made his first public comments since being hospitalized on Feb. 14.

The 88-year-old pope "remained stable compared to previous days" and did not have "episodes of respiratory insufficiency" on Thursday, his 21st day in the hospital, the Vatican in its evening update.

While Friday marks his 22nd consecutive day in hospital, the pontiff offered up hope on Thursday in the form of his first public comments since being hospitalized.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here. May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you," the pope said in a recorded statement made in Spanish. The statement was played at the start of the rosary in St. Peter's Square.”

The pope "continued with respiratory and motor physiotherapy with benefit," the Vatican press office, the Holy See, said Thursday in its evening update. "Hemodynamic parameters and blood tests remained stable. He did not present fever."

"The doctors are still maintaining the prognosis as reserved," the Vatican said.

The Vatican said that, "in view of the stability of the clinical picture," it won't provide another medical update on the pope until Saturday.

Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

