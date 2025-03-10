Pope Francis’ prognosis has been ‘lifted’ on 25th consecutive day in hospital: Vatican

Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

(ROME) -- Pope Francis' prognosis was "lifted" on Monday, marking his 25th consecutive day in the hospital, according to the Vatican.

"The improvements recorded in previous days have further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical objectivity and the good response to pharmacological therapy. For these reasons, the doctors decided to lift the prognosis," the Holy See, the Vatican's press office, said in a statement Monday.

Vatican sources told ABC News that Francis' prognosis being lifted means he's no longer in imminent danger, but the clinical picture still remains complex.

Regardless of the improvements, the 88-year-old pontiff will continue "for additional days, the pharmacological medical therapy in a hospital environment" due to the "complexity of the clinical picture and the significant infectious picture presented at hospitalization," the Vatican said.

Francis' doctors said there are positive signs of the pontiff's recovery, but caution remains, according to the Vatican sources.

The pope will move back to noninvasive mechanical ventilation and will continue an antibiotic treatment, the Vatican sources said.

On Monday morning, Francis was able to participate in spiritual exercises for Lent for the Roman curia, received the Eucharist and then "went to the Chapel of the private apartment for a moment of prayer," the Vatican said.

He continued to participate in the spiritual exercises via a video link and spent the rest of the afternoon alternating between prayer and rest, the Vatican said.

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

On Sunday, Francis released a text of his Angelus address -- his weekly address -- thanking the doctors and nurses who have been caring for him in the hospital.

"During my prolonged hospitalization here, I too experience the thoughtfulness of service and the tenderness of care, in particular from the doctors and health care workers, whom I thank from the bottom of my heart," the pope said.

Thursday will mark the 12th anniversary of when Francis was voted to succeed Pope Benedict XVI, who previously resigned.

