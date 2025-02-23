Pope Francis rested overnight in hospital, Vatican says in short update

ABC News

ROME and LONDON -- Pope Francis rested overnight in the hospital, the Vatican said on Sunday.

"The night passed peacefully. The Pope rested," the Holy See said in a short statement.

The 88-year-old pontiff underwent another round of clinical tests on Sunday morning, Vatican sources told ABC News. A medical update was expected to be released later in the day.

Francis continued on Sunday to receive oxygen therapy to aid his breathing, the sources said. Francis on Saturday morning suffered a "prolonged" asthmatic respiratory crisis, during which doctors supplied him with oxygen, the Vatican said.

The pontiff in a written prayer released on Sunday said he was "confidently continuing" his hospitalization, adding that "rest is also part of the therapy!"

"I sincerely thank the doctors and health workers of this hospital for the attention they are showing me and the dedication with which they carry out their service among the sick," he said.

Asthmatic respiratory crisis indicates the pope struggled to maintain a sufficient oxygen level when breathing on his own, according to medical experts.

The Vatican on Saturday said the pope, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, remained in critical condition.

The pope has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14 following a bout with bronchitis.

He was diagnosed with pneumonia on Tuesday, according to the Vatican.

Apart from his medical team and security, the pope has not had visitors apart from his closest aides, sources said.

ABC News' Ivan Pereira and Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.