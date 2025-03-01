Pope Francis resting after respiratory condition suddenly worsens

Jon Haworth and Phoebe Natanson, ABC News
March 1, 2025
Nuns and the faithful attend Rosary prayers at St. Peter's Square on February 28, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. The Vatican announced that there would be a recitation of the rosary for Pope Francis's health, as he remains hospitalized following a respiratory infection. (Photo by Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

(ROME) -- Pope Francis is recovering today after suffering a "sudden worsening of his respiratory condition," the Vatican said.

"The night passed peacefully, the Pope is resting," the Vatican said Saturday morning, but this comes after a dramatic turn Friday when the Vatican said he suffered an "isolated attack of bronchospasm" which caused vomiting with inhalation."

The pope underwent broncho aspiration and was put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response in terms of gas exchange, the Vatican said.

The pontiff, who has been hospitalized in Rome since Feb. 14, remained alert and oriented while receiving treatment, the Vatican said.

His prognosis "remains uncertain," the Vatican said, and it will take 24 to 48 hours to understand the impact of the coughing attack and whether it has a worsened effect on his general condition.

The pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was diagnosed with pneumonia last week, according to the Vatican.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

