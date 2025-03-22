Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital on Sunday, Vatican says

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

(ROME) -- Pope Francis will be discharged from the hospital on Sunday and return to his residence at the Vatican, his doctors announced at a press conference Saturday. The pope was in the hospital for 37 days.

The pope, 88, has been in stable condition for the past two weeks, according to the Vatican.

The pope will appear at 12 p.m. local time, 7 a.m. ET, from the window of the hospital on Sunday, to greet and bless the people before leaving the hospital, the Vatican said.

"Pope Francis intends to appear from the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli in Rome for a greeting and a blessing at the end of tomorrow's Angelus [noontime prayer]. Papal text will be distributed in written form as in recent weeks," the Vatican said.

The pope will be recovering for two months at his Vatican residence, according to a spokesperson for the Vatican.

Pope Francis will have to continue his physiotherapy from his residence.

"The pope is getting better so that in brief time he can resume his normal activities. He has always continued to work but we recommend that he takes the adequate time to rest and convalescence. So he cant meet large groups of people," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

It will take some time for the pope's voice to return to normal as he continues to recover, Bruni said.

"When you have a bilateral pneumonia ... and your lungs have been damaged, … muscles affected ... one of the first thing that happens is you lose your voice and like for all patients, young and old … it will take some time for his voice to return to normal. We have already seen important improvements," Bruni said.

The pope will need oxygen at his residence and the Vatican has 24-hour health support

On Friday, the Vatican said the pope's condition remained stable as he continued to have small improvements in terms of breathing and motor skills.

"At night he no longer uses mechanical ventilation with a mask but high-flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas and during the day he uses less high-flow oxygenation," the Vatican said Friday.

"The Pope's days are spent doing physiotherapy, prayer and a little work," the Vatican said Saturday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

