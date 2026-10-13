Pope Leo arrives at hospital ahead of operation to remove nodule

A view of Gemelli Hospital is seen as Pope Leo XIV is admitted for surgery on Oct. 13, 2026, in Rome, Italy. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Pope Leo XIV departed the Vatican on Tuesday for a hospital in Rome, where he's scheduled to undergo an operation to remove a nodule from his lung.

"As announced, Pope Leo XIV has been admitted to the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital," the Vatican press office said in a statement. "This afternoon, he will undergo surgery for a lung nodule performed by the thoracic surgery team led by Professor Stefano Margaritora."

The Vatican said additional information would be provided on Tuesday evening.

Video posted by Vatican News on Tuesday featured Pope Leo arriving at the hospital, shaking hands and greeting staff.

The pontiff said on Sunday he would undergo surgery for a nodule found on his lung, adding that operation was to take place in the "next few days." His recovery at the hospital in Rome was expected to last about a week, the Vatican said.

A lung nodule, also known as a pulmonary nodule, is a small mass of dense tissue on the lung, according to the American Lung Association (ALA). Leo on Sunday said the nodule was discovered by doctors in "a very initial phase" and that it was "well localized."

"The doctors think it is opportune to intervene," the 71-year-old said.

Nodules can be caused by a variety of factors including scar tissue, lung irritants, inflammatory conditions, current or past infections, or cancer. Most nodules are benign, according to the ALA. They are diagnosed with imaging tests including an X-ray or a CT scan.

Depending on the size, appearance, growth and cause of nodules, they can be either be monitored regularly by a physician or treated with medication or surgery.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of State, said that as he listened to Leo's announcement on Sunday, he was "struck by his serenity" according to Vatican media.

"We are confident," he reportedly said. "And of course we all accompany him with our prayers and our affection.”

Gemelli Hospital, which is formally the Policlinico Universitario Fondazione Agostino Gemelli, is the largest hospital in Rome.

It's the primary medical facility commonly used by popes, including Leo's immediate predecessor, Pope Francis, who died in 2025 at the age of 88.

Leo, a Chicago native and the first American pope who was previously Cardinal Robert Prevost, was elected the church's 267th pontiff in May 2025.

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