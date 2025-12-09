Pope Leo meets Zelenskyy, calls for ‘just and lasting’ peace in Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Pope Leo XIV (R) wave to reporters at the end of their meeting at the Papal residence in Castel Gandolfo, on the outskirts of Rome, Italy, on December 09, 2025. (Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV near Rome on Tuesday, amid a flurry of meetings with fellow European leaders to discuss the latest permutations of a U.S.-proposed peace plan to end Russia's full-scale invasion of his country.

The Vatican Press office said the two men met at the papal residence at Castel Gandolfo outside the Italian capital.

"During the cordial talks, which focused on the war in Ukraine, the Holy Father reiterated the need for the continuation of dialogue and expressed his urgent desire that the current diplomatic initiatives bring about a just and lasting peace," the Vatican statement said.

"In addition, the questions of prisoners of war and the need to assure the return of Ukrainian children to their families were also discussed," the statement said.

Zelenskyy and the pope greeted journalists and photographers from the balcony of the papal residence.

The Ukrainian president is due to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday afternoon.

That meeting follows discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London on Monday.

Zelenskyy is meeting with European leaders to discuss their approach to the latest version of the U.S.-proposed peace deal to end Russia's invasion.

Following talks in Geneva, Moscow and Miami over the past couple of weeks, the initial 28-point peace plan presented to Kyiv by American negotiators has been revised down to 20 points, Zelenskyy said on Monday.

Key issues such as territorial control and future Western security guarantees for Ukraine remain unsettled.

"The Americans think we must look for compromises. There are difficult questions about territories. In this regard, there is no compromise for now," Zelenskyy told reporters on a plane after the meetings in London.

Zelenskyy said the "strongest security guarantee" that Ukraine can get would be from the U.S. "They are so far reacting positively to such a move," he said.

The "Coalition of the Willing," as the group of mostly European leaders refer to themselves, will also provide security guarantees, but Zelenskyy said he has not received an answer on what they would be ready to do in the event of a "repeated aggression from Russia."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.