Pope Leo to recite Angelus prayer in public Sunday: Vatican

World News
Phoebe Natanson, Jon Haworth and Mary Kekatos
October 16, 2026
A view of Gemelli Hospital is seen on Oct. 13, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Pope Leo XIV will recite the Angelus prayer in public on Sunday, the Vatican said in an update on Friday.

The Vatican did not say where the pontiff would speak on Sunday.

Asked whether the pope could be discharged from the hospital and return to the Vatican on Saturday, a spokesperson said doctors had established a time frame for his hospital stay.

"If that changes, they will communicate the change; we will let you know," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said the pope's mood was good, and confirmed that he had received letters and drawings from children.

"We sent the letters and drawings," the spokesperson said, adding that Leo had been able to celebrate Mass and give Communion.

Pope Leo XIV resumed work activities on Thursday, just days after undergoing an operation, the Vatican said Thursday.

The pope was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, which is the most common subtype of non-small cell lung cancer, accounting for roughly 40% of all lung cancer cases, according to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America.

Lung adenocarcinoma begins in cells in the lung that make mucus, called epithelial cells, which line the surface of the lungs, the American Cancer Society says.

Leo was in the operating room for about three hours, with the surgery itself lasting approximately 90 minutes, according to doctors.

The surgery was described as "successful" with no complications.

The Vatican previously said that his recovery at Rome's Agostino Gemelli University Hospital was expected to last about a week.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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