Pope Leo XIV pledges to ‘build bridges’ in 1st remarks as pontiff

World News
Ivan Pereira, ABC News
May 8, 2025
akub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(VATICAN CITY) -- Pope Leo XIV's first message to the world shortly after becoming the new pontiff focused on bringing more peace to the world and connections.

The new pope stood and admired the huge, cheering crowd after stepping out onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basicala.

"This is the first greeting of the risen Christ. May the peace be with you," Leo said in Italian, before taking a break amid cheers. "This is the peace of the risen Christ."

The pope gave his regards for his predecessor, Pope Francis, who passed away on a day after Easter.

"Of course we preserve our prays for Pope Francis," he said.

Leo spoke about the community going forward "hand and hand with God." The pope stressed unity and community and encouraged followers to continue in Francis' mission.

"We have to be a church that works together to build bridges and to keep our arms open, like this very piazza, welcoming," he said.

Leo, who did missionary work in South America, paid tribute to the people of Peru and the citizens of Rome.

The new pope also thanked the cardinals who elected him as Francis' successor before reciting the "Hail Mary" prayer.

ABC News' Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

What we know about Leo XIV, the new American pope

Meredith Deliso and Megan Forrester, ABC News
May. 8, 2025
World News

Cardinal Robert Prevost becomes 1st American pope

Candy O’Terry
May. 8, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital