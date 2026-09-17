Popular frozen dessert voluntarily recalled due to potential presence of stones

Danone USA is voluntarily recalling So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints because of the potential presence of small stones and other hard objects. (FDA)

(NEW YORK) -- It might be time to check your freezer. Danone USA is voluntarily recalling one of its popular frozen dessert offerings due to what the company said is the potential presence of foreign objects.

The food company announced this week that it is recalling pints of So Delicious Dairy Free® Salted Caramel Cluster Frozen Dessert "out of an abundance of caution" because they may be contaminated with “small stones and other hard objects, within the cashew inclusions.”

Danone USA said it had received complaints from customers and notified the Food and Drug Administration of the recall.

Recalled frozen desserts bear the UPC number of 744473476138 and have best-by expiry dates on and before April 3, 2028.

Customers are being advised not to eat any recalled frozen desserts and to throw them away. Those affected by the recall can request a refund or a coupon for a replacement product from the So Delicious Dairy Free® Consumer Care Line at 1-833-367-8975, available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, or through the So Delicious website.

Other So Delicious frozen desserts and products are not impacted by the recall, the company said on its website.

"We know this is not the quality you expect from us," the brand shared on its website. "So Delicious Dairy Free® is working swiftly with retail partners to remove the impacted product from shelves. In the meantime, we have identified and corrected this issue and will soon be able to bring the product back to market safely."

Danone USA said recalled frozen desserts were distributed to retailers nationwide and that it is working with stores to remove recalled products.

ABC News has reached out to Danone USA for additional comment.

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