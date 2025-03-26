Portsmouth Bridge Assessment

It’s been one year since the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland collapsed and now a new federal report is warning that dozens of other bridges, including one in New Hampshire, could be at a similar risk.

The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that dozens of bridges in 19 states, including the Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth, undergo a vulnerability assessment.

New Hampshire officials said the state inspects each of the more than 2,000 bridges in the state every 24 months.

The NTSB report recommends that bridges like the Memorial Bridge, which connects Portsmouth and Kittery, Maine, undergo a vulnerability assessment to determine what risks they face.

New Hampshire officials said that doesn’t necessarily mean the Memorial Bridge is unsafe.