Portsmouth Is Looking Into New Parking Program
The City of Portsmouth is looking into launching a new parking program for residents and hourly workers.
The goal would be to ease the costs of parking which is currently two-dollars per hour for the first four hours and five bucks per hour after that.
This initiative would also address concerns about parking as the city looks to add more housing.
The public can share their thoughts on this idea during the next Portsmouth City Council meeting May 4th.