Portsmouth Man Arrested Twice In One Night

Portsmouth Man Arrested Twice In One Night
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 14, 2026

Police say a Portsmouth man was arrested twice in one night and is facing two DWI charges as a result.

25-year-old Michael Stiles was intoxicated when he crashed into a parked police cruiser around 10:15 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Vine Street and Islington Street.

He was reportedly arrested and charged with a DWI and reckless conduct. Police say he was later released on personal recognizance bail.

Three hours later, police say they responded to a separate incident where Stiles was again driving a car under the influence after his release. He was again charged with a DWI as well as a breach of bail misdemeanor.

Stiles is being held in custody without bail.

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