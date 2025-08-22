Portsmouth Man Dies On Spaulding Turnpike

A 77-year-old Portsmouth resident died early this morning in a wrong-way crash on the Spaulding Turnpike near Exit 18 in Milton.

According to police reports, Edward Correia was driving North in the Southbound lane and crashed into another vehicle driven by a man from West Ossipee.

Correia was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the fatal accident continues focusing on how Correia’s vehicle drifted into the opposite traffic.