Portsmouth Man Dies On Spaulding Turnpike

Portsmouth Man Dies On Spaulding Turnpike
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 22, 2025

A 77-year-old Portsmouth resident died early this morning in a wrong-way crash on the Spaulding Turnpike near Exit 18 in Milton.

According to police reports, Edward Correia was driving North in the Southbound lane and crashed into another vehicle driven by a man from West Ossipee.

Correia was pronounced dead at the scene.  The other driver was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the fatal accident continues focusing on how Correia’s vehicle drifted into the opposite traffic.

RELATED ARTICLES

Poll: Opinions On NH State Budget Provisions

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 22, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

The Latest On Erin

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 22, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital