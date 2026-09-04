Portsmouth Naval Shipyard To Receive Millions For Infrastructure Upgrades

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard To Receive Millions For Infrastructure Upgrades
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 4, 2026

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery will receive more than $654 million in federal funding for ongoing power and water infrastructure improvements through a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command award.

The project will address future capacity needs and support ongoing power and water resiliency upgrades on and off base.

Officials say the project will be completed in phases — with incremental funding — and split into three distinct efforts: a five-year, on-base construction period, and two contracts with Kittery Water District and Central Maine Power for off-base projects funded by the Navy.

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