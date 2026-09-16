Portsmouth Parking Rates Are Changing

Portsmouth Parking Rates Are Changing
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 16, 2026

Parking rates in Portsmouth are going up.

The City Council has approved an increase for parking in the city that will go into effect October 1st.

Parking rates will now be three dollars per hour for the first three hours, but the rate will jump to six dollars an hour after that.

People who partake in the workforce parking program will see their sticker hours extend from ten hours to 12 hours, and they’ll get more stickers to use per month.

Council members say the goal of the entire plan is to help people who have to park downtown for work on a daily basis.

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