Portsmouth Residents Concerned About Bird Flu 

Portsmouth residents are expressing concern about the spread of bird flu.

Many folks are worried the disease could be found in geese that like to gather in city parks.

The health director is monitoring this situation and says the best advice for people is to stay away from wild waterfowl and avoid contact with their droppings.

Should any contact happen, its recommended that shoes, clothes and hands be washed immediately.

Experts say the risk of bird flu spreading to humans is low.