Portsmouth Woman Is Awarded Gold Medal

More than three decades after her death, a Portsmouth woman is being awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

Doris Moore is being honored for her service during World War Two, where she was a member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. That battalion was the only all-Black, all-female United States Army unit that was sent overseas during the war and helped clear a huge backlog of mail for troops.

In addition to her military career, Moore also served as a social worker