Portsmouth Woman Is Awarded Gold Medal

Portsmouth Woman Is Awarded Gold Medal
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 1, 2026

More than three decades after her death, a Portsmouth woman is being awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

Doris Moore is being honored for her service during World War Two, where she was a member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. That battalion was the only all-Black, all-female United States Army unit that was sent overseas during the war and helped clear a huge backlog of mail for troops.

In addition to her military career, Moore also served as a social worker

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