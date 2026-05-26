Possible Murder Suicide In Dover

Possible Murder Suicide In Dover
Morning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 26, 2026

Attorney General John M. Formella and Dover Police Chief David A. Terlemezian  says there is an ongoing suspicious death investigation inside a home in Dover, New Hampshire.

At approximately 9:00 A.M. this morning, officers of the Dover Police Department responded to a home on Dover Point Road in Dover to conduct a follow-up welfare check on the occupants.

Upon making entry inside the home, officers found the bodies of the two adult residents, 78 year old Eileen Shevelin, and her adult son, 57 year old  Thomas Wallace.

Eileen Shevelin was found deceased in her bed, and Thomas Wallace appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.  Both residents were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time detectives are investigating this event as a potential murder/suicide.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place tomorrow  at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord, New Hampshire.

While the investigation is still ongoing, there is no known threat to the general public at this time.

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