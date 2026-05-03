Possible Murder Suicide In Lakes Region

Possible Murder Suicide In Lakes Region
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 3, 2026

NH State and local authorities are investigating what may be a murder-suicide after two adults were found dead outside a home in Tuftonboro yesterday morning.

According to the NH Attorney General’s Office, Tuftonboro police were called to a family’s summer home a little before 9:30 a.m., where they discovered the bodies of the two homeowners outside.

Officials say the investigation is still in its early stages, but there is no apparent threat to the public.

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