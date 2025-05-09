Possible Murder Suicide In Pembroke

Possible Murder Suicide In Pembroke
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 9, 2025

The NH Attorney General’s office and NH state police are are currently investigating the suspicious deaths of an adult female and minor child in Pembroke, New Hampshire, that occurred early this morning,

At approximately 1:00 A.M., officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to a single-family residence in Pembroke in response to a 911 call.  Upon entering the home, they made contact with the reporting party and discovered an adult female and a minor child that were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.  The minor child was transported to Concord Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, and the adult female was pronounced deceased inside the residence.

While the investigation is just beginning, there does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with these two deaths.

At this time, authorities are investigating this as a possible murder and suicide of these two residents living at that location.

