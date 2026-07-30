Possible Plea Deal Reached With Man Charged In Crash That Killed 11-Month-Old

Possible Plea Deal Reached With Man Charged In Crash That Killed 11-Month-Old
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 30, 2026

A possible plea deal is being reached in the case of an alleged drunk driver accused of killing an eleven-month-old baby in Manchester.

Prosecutors say Justin LaClair drove through an intersection of Belmont Street and Lake Avenue in 2025 and hit a family who was crossing the street.

According to witnesses, he also drove several more blocks before hitting a car.

Details of the plea agreement weren’t shared. A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 2nd.

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