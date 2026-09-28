Post-Season: Red Sox Vs. Yankees
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The regular season is over and the Boston Red Sox now face the New York Yankees in the Wild Card playoff round.
It is the seventh time the historic rivals have faced each other in the post-season.
It’s a best of three series to be played entirely in New York.
Game one is tomorrow night at eight p.m.
Our broadcast begins Tuesday night at 7 here on The Pulse of NH