Power Outage Update From The Storm

Power Outage Update From The Storm
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Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 28, 2026

NH State officials say at one point during the height of the Nor’easter this weekend, there were thousands without power.

The utility companies including Eversource, NH Electric Co-Op, Until and Liberty Utilities this afternoon now report just around 50 businesses and homes are  without power.

Customers without electricity are reminded to report outages to their utility provider at least once daily until power is restored.

According to Central Maine Power Company, Southern Maine experienced more outages than New Hampshire and outages were even more widespread across Southern New England including Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Crews are continuing to work on restoration efforts.

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