Hundreds of Granite Staters are in the dark this morning amid the long-duration weekend storm.

As of 10 this morning, nearly 3,700 customers in New Hampshire were without power. Most of those outages were Eversource customers totaling 2,490.

Ice accumulation continues to be possible, especially in central and northern areas of the state.

Wherever ice accumulates, slippery roads and scattered outages are possible.