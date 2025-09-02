Powerball Grows Again

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.3 billion after no winning numbers were drawn, making it the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history.

Two ticket holders in Montana and North Carolina each won $2 million in the latest drawing.

The jackpot amount, if won, would be paid out over 30 years, but winners also have the option to choose a lump sum cash payment, currently at $589 million before taxes.

The odds of matching all six numbers in Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million, but with the massive number of participants, someone eventually wins.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with drawings held three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights.