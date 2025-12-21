Powerball Jackpot At $1.6 Billion

There’s still no winner in the billion-dollar Powerball lottery.

Nobody matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing for one-and-a-half billion dollars. So the Powerball jackpot now rolls over to Monday night’s drawing, when it will be worth an estimated one-point-six billion dollars, making it the fifth largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever.

Whoever wins the grand prize can choose the full amount over 30 installments or take the cash option of 735-million dollars before taxes.

There were eight tickets in Saturday night’s drawing that matched five of the six numbers, and those tickets are now worth a million dollars each.

According to the New Hampshire Lottery, a store in Derry sold a $1 million winner for Saturday night’s drawing.