Powerball Jackpot At $1.6 Billion

Powerball Jackpot At $1.6 Billion
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 21, 2025

There’s still no winner in the billion-dollar Powerball lottery.

Nobody matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing for one-and-a-half billion dollars. So the Powerball jackpot now rolls over to Monday night’s drawing, when it will be worth an estimated one-point-six billion dollars, making it the fifth largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever.

Whoever wins the grand prize can choose the full amount over 30 installments or take the cash option of 735-million dollars before taxes.

There were eight tickets in Saturday night’s drawing that matched five of the six numbers, and those tickets are now worth a million dollars each.

According to the New Hampshire Lottery, a store in Derry sold a $1 million winner for Saturday night’s drawing.

RELATED ARTICLES

Hikers Rescued on Mount Lafayette May Be Charged

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 21, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH Republicans Push for Campus Carry Law Following Brown U Shootings

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 21, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital