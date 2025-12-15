Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion just 10 days before Christmas

Mark Osborne, ABC News
December 15, 2025
Person holding Powerball ticket ((Photo by John Carl D'Annibale/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- A $1.1 billion Powerball jackpot could provide someone with plenty of spending money just 10 days before Christmas.

The total would be the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history, and the 12th-largest in U.S. lotto history including Mega Millions. The drawing will be just before 11 p.m. ET on Monday.

While the annual payment is worth $1.1 billion, the lump sum payment would be $503.4 million -- both before taxes.

The numbers drawn on Saturday, when the jackpot had crossed $1 billion, were: 1, 28, 31, 57 and 58 with a Powerball of 16.

While no one won the big prize, two winners in Pennsylvania and North Carolina took home $2 million each, and five winners cashed in their tickets for $1 million each.

But if you're counting on the money for a little holiday pocket change, you might want a backup plan. The odds of winning the jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

