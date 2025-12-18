Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $1.5 billion after no Wednesday winner

National News
Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
December 18, 2025
In this photo illustration, Powerball lottery tickets are displayed on a countertop at the Brew Market & Cafe on September 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The Powerball jackpot is estimated to climb to $1.5 billion for Saturday night's drawing, marking the fifth-largest prize in the lottery's history, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Wednesday, the lottery said.

A $1.25 billion Powerball jackpot prize had been up for grabs Wednesday night, with a cash value of $572.1 million. The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were: 25, 33, 53, 62, 66 and red Powerball 17.

That was the game's sixth largest prize ever, according to Powerball. The largest prize ever was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize. There have been 43 consecutive drawings with no jackpot wins.

If a player had won on Wednesday night, they would have had the choice between annual payments worth an estimated $1.25 billion or an immediate $572.1 million lump sum payment.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing will be held just before 11 p.m. ET in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

