Powerball jackpot surges to $1 billion ahead of Saturday drawing

Powerball lottery ticket forms at Bluebird Liquor on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 in Hawthorne, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The Powerball jackpot prize has grown to $1 billion, a cash value of $457.7 million, for Saturday night's drawing.

This is the game's seventh largest prize ever, according to Powerball. The largest prize ever was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize. There have been 41 consecutive drawings with no wins.

The Powerball jackpot last rolled Wednesday night, when no ticket matched the five white balls -- 10, 16, 29, 33, 69 -- and red Powerball 22.

If a player wins on Saturday night, they will have the choice between annual payments worth an estimated $1 billion or an immediate $457.7 million lump sum payment.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing will be held just before 11 p.m. ET in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

