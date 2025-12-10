Powerball jackpot surges to $930 million for Wednesday night drawing

National News
Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
December 10, 2025
Powerball lottery ticket forms at Bluebird Liquor on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 in Hawthorne, CA. Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The Powerball jackpot prize has grown to $930 million, a cash value of $429 million, for Wednesday night's drawing.

This is the game's seventh largest prize ever, according to Powerball. The largest prize ever was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize. There have been 40 consecutive drawings with no wins.

The Powerball jackpot last rolled Monday night, when no ticket matched the white ball numbers -- 8, 32, 52, 56, 64 -- and red Powerball 23.

If a player wins on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between annual payments worth an estimated $930 million or an immediate $429 million lump sum payment.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing will be held Wednesday just before 11 p.m. ET in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

3rd judge grants DOJ motion to unseal grand jury materials from government’s Epstein files

James Hill, ABC News
Dec. 10, 2025
National News

Record flooding possible in Pacific Northwest as storms continue in Midwest, Northeast

Kenton Gewecke, ABC News
Dec. 10, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital