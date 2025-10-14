Powerful storm leaves over 130 displaced in Tempe, Arizona

Riley Hoffman and Tristan Maglunog, ABC News
October 14, 2025
A powerful "microburst and thunderstorm" pushed through Tempe, Arizona, leaving more than 130 people displaced Monday afternoon, officials said.

Several apartment buildings were "severely" damaged during the storm, according to the City of Tempe.

The storm, which began around 1 p.m. local time, lasted a little over three hours and knocked out power for at least 34,000 customers.

A microburst is described as "a small concentrated downburst that produces an outward burst of strong winds at or near the surface," according to the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory.

A microburst is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 8 p.m. local time, a flood watch remains in effect in the area and 10,000 customers are still without power.

The Phoenix Zoo was heavily impacted by the storm that swept through the Phoenix Valley, sustaining damage in and around the zoo.

Despite many toppled trees and walkways being covered by downed objects, no animals, guests or staff were harmed, the Phoenix Zoo told ABC News.

The Zoo will be closed for the next two days as it focuses on cleanup and restoration efforts.

