‘Predator: Badlands﻿’ hunts down #1 spot at the box office

Entertainment News
Josh Johnson
November 10, 2025
Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi attend the World Premiere of 20th Century Studios "Predator: Badlands" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

The latest Predator movie made prey out of all the other offerings at the box office.

Predator: Badlands, the ninth film in the long-running sci-fi action horror franchise, debuted at #1 with a total gross of $40 million in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Romantic drama Regretting You nabbed second place with $7.125 million, while horror sequel Black Phone 2 took #3 with an additional $5.3 million.

Two new releases rounded out the top five: Sarah's Oil, with $4.458 million, and Nuremburg, with $4.147 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Predator: Badlands -- $40 million
2. Regretting You - $7.125 million
3. Black Phone 2 -- $5.3 million
4. Sarah's Oil -- $4.458 million
5. Nuremburg -- $4.147 million
6. Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc -- $3.6 million
7. Bugonia -- $3.5 million
8. Die My Love-- $2.83 million
9. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere -- $2.2 million
10. Tron: Ares -- $1.8 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Tyler Perry donates nearly $1.4 million to organizations helping families impacted by reduced SNAP funding

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Nov. 7, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

‘Stone Cold Fox’ is an ’80s-set thriller with some ‘unapologetically bad’ characters

Michael Dobuski
Nov. 7, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital