President Trump shows off White House’s Lincoln Bathroom renovated entirely in marble

The Lincoln Bedroom, formerly the Blue Suite, in the White House, Washington, DC, circa 1962. (Archive Photos/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump isn't just remaking the East Wing of the White House. On Friday, he showed off an entirely renovated Lincoln Bathroom on his social media platform.

"I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House," Trump wrote on Truth Social alongside photos of the before and after. "It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era."

He continued, "I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!"

