Price Of Fuel Is Declining Statewide

Price Of Fuel Is Declining Statewide
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 22, 2026

Granite Staters are handing over a little bit less of their hard-earned money when it comes time to fuel their vehicles.

Triple A says the state average for a gallon of regular gas right now is four-02.

That’s down 14 cents in the past week and 46 cents in the past month but is also 99 more than this time one year ago.

Currently the national average is sitting at three-93.

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