Price Of Gas Up Again In NH

Price Of Gas Up Again In NH
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 12, 2026

In New Hampshire, AAA reported that the statewide average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.45 Thursday morning. That’s compared to an average of $3.06 one week before and $2.84 one month ago. The national average was $3.60/Gallon.

The Department of Energy announced yesterday that it has been authorized by President Donald Trump to release 172 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to lower gas and oil prices.

Democratic New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas is proposing that the federal gas tax be suspended until October.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH News Briefs 3-12-2026

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 12, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH News Briefs 3-11-2026

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 11, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital