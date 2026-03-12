Price Of Gas Up Again In NH

In New Hampshire, AAA reported that the statewide average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.45 Thursday morning. That’s compared to an average of $3.06 one week before and $2.84 one month ago. The national average was $3.60/Gallon.

The Department of Energy announced yesterday that it has been authorized by President Donald Trump to release 172 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to lower gas and oil prices.

Democratic New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas is proposing that the federal gas tax be suspended until October.