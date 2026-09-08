Primary Day In NH

Primary Day In NH
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 8, 2026

It’s primary day in New Hampshire.

Voters are heading to the polls to decide who moves forward in races for the Senate, House and governor.

The Senate race is getting the most attention, with Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen not seeking re-election, leaving the seat open.

Congressman Chris Pappas has emerged as the Democrat front-runner, while John E. Sununu has the benefit of strong statewide name recognition on the Republican side.

Primary day polls in New Hampshire will close at varying times, with some closing at 7 or 7:30 p.m.

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