Prince Andrew gives up royal titles

World News
Katie Kindelan, ABC News
October 17, 2025
Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Prince Andrew, the brother of King Charles III, will no longer use his royal titles.

In a statement Friday, Andrew said, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first."

"I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," he continued. "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

