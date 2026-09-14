Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids to change schools in UK over security concerns

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet members of the public at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on April 17, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Prince Harry and Meghan's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will move to a new school in the United Kingdom after leaving their previous school due to security concerns.

“The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said in a statement Monday.

"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family," the spokesperson continued. "This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."

Harry and Meghan and their two children moved to the U.K. in late August after living in California for six years.

It is not known publicly where the Sussexes are living in the U.K. nor where Archie and Lilibet had been enrolled in school. Many schools in the U.K. began their fall semesters the week of Sept. 7.

While living in the U.K., Harry and Meghan are remaining as "private citizens" and are not working royals, according to a letter released last week under the direction of Harry's father, King Charles III.

As non-working royals, the Sussexes do not receive the same automatic taxpayer-funded armed police protection as Harry's royal family members, including his father, the king, and his brother, Prince William.

The Sussexes have relied on a privately funded security team for the past six years since moving to California.

Harry and Meghan have not commented publicly on their security setup while living in the U.K.

ABC News understands that RAVEC, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures -- the independent body tasked with deciding who gets royal and VIP security in the U.K. -- plans to review the security status for both Harry and Meghan as soon as possible.

RAVEC ruled in 2020 -- when Harry and Meghan stepped away from their roles as senior working roles -- that security for the Sussexes would be granted on a case-by-case basis.

Harry lost an appeal last year challenging the British government's decision in 2020 to reduce his publicly funded security.

While Harry and Meghan have not commented publicly on their move back to the U.K., Meghan on Sunday shared a glimpse of the family's new life there.

The duchess shared a video on Instagram showing herself walking hand-in-hand with Harry and other family moments, including Lilibet riding a bicycle with Archie running alongside her.

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