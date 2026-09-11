Prince Harry to make 1st public appearance after move back to UK

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex takes part in a session of Pickleball, one of the two new sports for the Invictus Games, during the Invictus "1 Year To Go" event, July 10, 2026, in Birmingham, England. (Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Prince Harry is set to make his first public appearances in the United Kingdom since moving back with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their two children.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, is scheduled to attend two events late next week for the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members that Harry founded more than a decade ago.

Then, on Sept. 21, Harry is confirmed to attend and speak at the WellChild Awards, an event in London for seriously ill children that both he and Meghan have attended on multiple occasions in the past.

From there, Harry will participate in the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting, set to be held Sept. 22-23 in New York.

Harry was among the "featured participants" named in a lineup released Thursday by the organization, founded by former President Bill Clinton.

Neither Harry nor Meghan have made any public appearances since moving to the U.K. from California with their kids, Archie and Lilibet, in late August.

Earlier this week, Tower Bridge Studios, a podcast and film studio in London, shared a photo of Harry at its studio, captioning the photo on Instagram, "Thank you Prince Harry for choosing Tower Bridge Studios! It was an absolute pleasure to have you in our studios and signing our wall[.] we look forward to welcoming you back again."

The studio later removed the photo of Harry from its Instagram page.

It is not known publicly where the Sussexes are living in the U.K. nor where Archie and Lilibet are enrolled in school. The family plans to stay for an "extended period of time" in the U.K., where Archie and Lilibet will attend school, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The upcoming public engagements on Harry's calendar appear to be consistent with the type of work he has done since he and Meghan stepped away from their senior royal roles six years ago.

At that time, it was agreed that they would no longer use their Royal Highness titles, would no longer represent the monarch and would no longer receive public funds for royal duties, freeing them to earn money on their own.

According to a letter released on Sept. 8 by the head of the Royal Household, Harry and Meghan will remain "private citizens" and not be working royals while living in the U.K. The letter was sent under the direction of Harry's father, the king.

Harry and Meghan were "surprised" by the letter, their spokesperson told ABC News on Sept. 9. The couple has not commented further.

Buckingham Palace has also not commented on the couple's move beyond that letter.

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